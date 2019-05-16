How Fort Lee Federal Credit Union is helping veterans and their families

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Fort Lee Federal Credit Union recently made three donations to support the military and military veterans.

The credit union donated its 2007 Honda Odyssey to Dog Tag Inc., a D.C.-based non-profit that “helps transitioning service-disabled veterans, military spouses, and caregivers to rediscover purpose through an innovative business and entrepreneurship-focused fellowship program.”

“Strosnider Chevrolet contributed to the donation by repainting and tuning up the vehicle in preparation for its new life transporting program participants and supporting the bakery’s catering business,” a credit union spokesperson said.”

In addition to the mini-van, the group donated $3,000 to the Army Women’s Foundation and and $2,000 to Tech For Troops.