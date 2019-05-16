The last-second decision that sent this car into woods off I-95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two women were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday morning, after their car crashed into an embankment on Interstate 95 South.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 79 where Interstates 95, 64 and 1-95 split near the Boulevard.

The driver, according to police, crashed when she tried to exit the interstate at the last minute. While attempting to exit, she drove into a box truck and spun her car.

Charges are pending as police continue to investigate the crash.