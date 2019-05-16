× Detective hospitalized after possible exposure to fentanyl

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg detective has been hospitalized following a possible exposure to fentanyl during a narcotics arrest,

While executing an arrest in the 700 block of Kirkham street, a Narcotics Detective collecting evidence was possibly exposed to fentanyl that was on Oxycodone.

Lebaron “Mickey” Batts was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Schedule II substance (Oxycodone.)

The detective was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.