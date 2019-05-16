Man charged with Midlothian Turnpike murder

Posted 1:46 pm, May 16, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man wanted for killing another man on Midlothian Turnpike has turned himself into Chesterfield Police.

Darren Damion Douglas, 29, was wanted for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection to the May 12 shooting death of Dwayne R. Reid.

Darren Damion Douglas

Darren Damion Douglas

Reid, 27, of Newport News, was shot and killed at the Chippenham Square Shopping Center. Police have not yet released information about what preceded the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.