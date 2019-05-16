Man charged with Midlothian Turnpike murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man wanted for killing another man on Midlothian Turnpike has turned himself into Chesterfield Police.

Darren Damion Douglas, 29, was wanted for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection to the May 12 shooting death of Dwayne R. Reid.

Reid, 27, of Newport News, was shot and killed at the Chippenham Square Shopping Center. Police have not yet released information about what preceded the fatal shooting.

