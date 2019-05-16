× Chopt Creative Salad Co. to open in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — An empty storefront at a prominent downtown office complex is swapping square burger patties for big bowls of salad. Chopt Creative Salad Co. is opening its second metro Richmond outpost in the former Wendy’s location on the ground floor of the One James Center building at 901 E. Cary St.

The lease was finalized Tuesday, said Bruce Boykin, James Center’s senior asset manager who oversees James Center for owners Riverstone Properties. Chopt will take over about 4,000 square feet that Wendy’s vacated about two years ago.

