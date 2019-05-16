RICHMOND, Va. - Over the past seven years, the blockbuster movies featuring The Avengers have taken the world by storm. A local organization has taken this theme and travels to area schools and organizations as the popular characters sharing special messages with students. CEO of the RVA Avengers, Frank Lester and RVA Avenger, Kathy Spicer, are here to share about the impact they are making on the community. The RVA Avengers are taking part in the 2019 Richmond Galaxy Con taking place from May 31st to June 2nd at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
Be your own hero with RVA Avengers
-
How ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ conquered their universes
-
‘Avengers: Endgame’ shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
-
Job to pay $1K for watching all 20 Marvel movies back-to-back
-
Google ‘Thanos’ and watch what happens
-
2019 Appreciated! Initiative
-
-
Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration RVA
-
Richmond’s first rage room allows customers to relieve stress: ‘It’s therapeutic’
-
Walk for Wishes, Party for the Planet, Richmond International Film and Music Festival and more this weekend
-
Suspended Flying Squirrels pitcher ‘heartbroken’ over failed drug test
-
Disney announces dates for three new ‘Star Wars’ films and four ‘Avatar’ sequels
-
-
RVA Lit Crawl
-
RVA Lit Crawl
-
Virginia boy’s wish led him to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ premiere in Los Angeles