Be your own hero with RVA Avengers

RICHMOND, Va. - Over the past seven years, the blockbuster movies featuring The Avengers have taken the world by storm. A local organization has taken this theme and travels to area schools and organizations as the popular characters sharing special messages with students. CEO of the RVA Avengers, Frank Lester and RVA Avenger, Kathy Spicer, are here to share about the impact they are making on the community. The RVA Avengers are taking part in the 2019 Richmond Galaxy Con taking place from May 31st to June 2nd at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.