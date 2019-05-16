BBQ sandwiches piled a mile high

Posted 11:00 am, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, May 16, 2019
RICHMOND, Va. - Using locally sourced ingredients to create the best flavor profile, Local Entrepreneur, John Vest with Redemption BBQ is here to share his take on Virginia Barbecue. He piled the BBQ high with his signature Pork and Beef Sandwich.
