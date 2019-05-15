What to do and where to go in a traumatic medical situation

RICHMOND, Va.  - May is National Trauma Awareness Month and EMS Week. Dr. Michel Aboutanos, Director of VCU Medical Center's Level 1 Trauma Center and Jay Gould, Director of VCU's Center for Trauma and Critical Care Education are here to talk about trauma resources in our community and what you should know the next time you call 911 for help. VCU is hosting a special event this weekend, Saturday, May 18th called The Shining Knight Gala that honors people behind saving a trauma patient's life. To learn more about this event visitwww.vcuhealth.org/trauma

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH}

