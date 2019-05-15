Virginia State Trooper’s ‘Amazing Grace’ starts a powerful movement with music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the last 25 years, First Sgt. Mike McCann has been patrolling the highways and byways of the commonwealth as a member of the Virginia State Police.

But when he's not wearing his trooper uniform, you might find him wearing a kilt.

McCann plays the bagpipes. In fact, he's basically the official state piper.

"I didn't think it would take on the life that it has taken on," McCann said.

It can be a lot of fun, like when he plays an event like the Church Hill Irish Festival.

But it can also be a heart-wrenching experience, like when he's called upon to pay tribute to a fallen officer.

McCann has provided the somber soundtrack for a number of police funerals and memorial services, often playing the song that first got him started on this musical journey.

"I love the tune 'Amazing Grace' and I just wanted to play that, in my back yard," McCann said. "I got a book and a CD from the College of Pipers and I just sat down at home and started working on it."

