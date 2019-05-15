× Virginia Distillery offering bed & breakfast stay to winner of World Whisky Day contest

LOVINGSTON, Va. — World Whisky Day is Saturday, May 18. To celebrate, the Virginia Distillery Company in Lovingston, is offering a private distillery tour and a stay at Orchard House Bed & Breakfast.

“An overnight stay includes a multi-course, homemade, chef’s choice breakfast for two, full access to the 14-acre property which includes a one-mile hiking trail, one-acre vineyard, saltwater swimming pool and firepit – all with mountain views,” a distillery spokesperson said.

The sweepstakes is open through May 31.

More information is available here.