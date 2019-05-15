USPS employee says she’s not being paid after traumatizing incident on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An employee with the United States Postal Service tells CBS 6 Problem Solvers she's been unable to work for weeks after a traumatizing incident on the job and she's not getting workers' compensation while on medical leave.

The incident occurred on April 19, a day that started out like any ordinary day on Wanda Bennett’s route. The 20-year postal service employee was on her delivery route on E. Grace Street when she had an encounter with a man police describe as mentally ill.

“He had a bible in his hand, and I said, ‘I don’t have your mail.’ He went to walk away… he said ‘God told me you’re lying, and you have my mail. He said let me get my stick. I went to run inside the vehicle. He saw me running and he jumped on the vehicle,” Bennett recalled.

She described the incident as traumatic, saying it dredged up painful memories.

“When I was 16 my older sister was murdered by a mentally ill person. She was eight months pregnant and he killed her and her unborn child,” said Bennett. “So, this took me back then because it had me actually thinking if he had that stick… All I could think about was if he had that stick, I probably wouldn’t be here to tell you this story.”

Abdul Winfield witnessed the incident from across the street where he works and rushed to help.

“She was frantic… door locked... she was scared,” he said.

Winfield tried to coax the man down off Bennett’s USPS vehicle.

“He just seemed really anxious, frantic. At the time I didn’t know what his intentions were, but I was making sure for her safety that he didn’t do anything crazy,” he added.

Bennett filed a police report with Richmond Police and VCU Police. She also says she completed a written statement and followed protocol with the USPS.

She says a doctor’s note showed she required medical leave. But she’s frustrated that since April 24 her paychecks have been incorrect. Her last check reflected zero earnings.

“I’m just sitting here with my bills needing to be paid with a zero paycheck,” said Bennett.

“My police report, my statements, the Department of Labor has it, I sent a copy to Ms. Wiggins… and for me to still have a zero paycheck, that’s not right.”

CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out to the United States Postal Service to hear what they think about Bennett and her paycheck dilemma.

We were told someone is researching her case and they will get back with us.

