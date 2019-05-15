× Virginia State Police investigating truck driver death on I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating the death of a truck driver on Interstate 95, near Ashland.

The truck driver pulled off onto the shoulder of Interstate 95 south Wednesday and killed himself inside the truck, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

“At approximately 10:12 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a tractor trailer parked on the right shoulder at southbound I-95, just south of the 92 mile marker to investigate an unattended death,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is assisting in the investigation into the death of an adult male. The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy and examination. At this stage of the investigation, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.”

Police have closed the far right lane of the interstate in order to investigate the driver’s death.

Traffic in the area was backed up seven miles at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.