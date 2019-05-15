Richmond Public Schools selling T-shirts to raise money for teacher supplies

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Public Schools is selling T-shirts to help city teacher get much-needed school supplies.

The school district is selling “RPS Teachers Rock” T-shirts to show love for Richmond teachers and help support the RPS Teacher Store, the district’s resource center for classroom supplies.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras debuted the T-shirt in a video during teacher appreciation week.

“Share this campaign with your family and friends. Let everyone know that RPS Teachers Rock!”

The T-Shirts are being sold for $14.95 through Bonfire.They are available in men’s, women’s and youth.

“Buy a shirt. Stock classrooms. It’s that simple,” RPS tweeted.

