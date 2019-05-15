Man shot to death in South Richmond

Posted 12:20 pm, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:07PM, May 15, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in South Richmond Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of Floral Avenue at approximately 11:21 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo Gallery

A neighbor tells CBS 6 that she heard at least two gunshots before calling 911.

There is no word on a suspect or description at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Det. M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.