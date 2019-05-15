Man shot to death in South Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in South Richmond Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of Floral Avenue at approximately 11:21 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor tells CBS 6 that she heard at least two gunshots before calling 911.

There is no word on a suspect or description at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Det. M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.