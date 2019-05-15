7 vehicles crash inside Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel

Posted 10:16 am, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:17PM, May 15, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. -- All lanes have reopened inside the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) following a Wednesday morning crash. The seven-vehicle crash, reported at about 8:22 a.m., closed all lanes for several hours.

"The driver of a F350 box truck, swerved to avoid stopped traffic, rear ended the vehicle in front of it, and swerved into the path of a tractor trailer," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The tractor trailer struck the tunnel wall and caused the box truck to jacked knife into the tractor trailer and into another vehicle, causing a chain reaction."

The tractor trailer involved is a tanker truck carrying hazardous materials, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.