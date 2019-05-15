7 vehicles crash inside Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. -- All lanes have reopened inside the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) following a Wednesday morning crash. The seven-vehicle crash, reported at about 8:22 a.m., closed all lanes for several hours.

"The driver of a F350 box truck, swerved to avoid stopped traffic, rear ended the vehicle in front of it, and swerved into the path of a tractor trailer," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The tractor trailer struck the tunnel wall and caused the box truck to jacked knife into the tractor trailer and into another vehicle, causing a chain reaction."

The tractor trailer involved is a tanker truck carrying hazardous materials, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

