Henrico Fire warns of fraudulent donation scheme: 'We will never solicit our residents'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Fire department warns tht several Henrico residents have been contacted by someone fraudulently asking for donations on behalf of Henrico Fire.

Henrico Fire does not collect donations and urges residents not to give any money or financial information to someone that claims to be collecting donations for Henrico Fire.

“Henrico Fire is a taxpayer-supported division of the government of Henrico County and will never solicit our residents for donations,” captain Rob Rowley wrote in a press release.

If anyone does wish to make a donation that supports the mission of Henrico Fire or its employees, that may want to consider the Henrico Firefighter Foundation or the Henrico Firefighters and Families Charitable Foundation.