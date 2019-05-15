Enjoy Shakshuka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Mary Rapoport from the Virginia Egg Council is here to share her delicious recipe for Shakshuka with Feta. This Middle-Eastern dish is a great brunch, lunch or dinner entree or perfect for those "there's nothing in the house to eat" days. www.virginiaeggcouncil.org

Shakshuka with Feta

This wonderfully easy and delicious Middle-Eastern dish is a great brunch, lunch or dinner entrée or perfect for those there’s nothing in the house to eat days. It’s basically a tasty tomato sauce that you top with cheese, crack in eggs and bake, poaching the eggs in the liquid. No feta? No worries – use goat cheese or whatever is on hand or skip the cheese all together. The eggs add the protein, so crack in as many as you can fit into the skillet. It’s a staple in Morocco, Yemen, Israel, and North Africa – maybe it’ll become one at your house.

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 large red bell peppers seeded, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. sweet paprika

1/8 tsp. cayenne, or pinch of red pepper flakes

28 oz. can whole plum tomatoes with juices, coarsely chopped

3/4 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

6 eggs

Chopped cilantro & hot sauce for serving

Crusty bread or Challah for dipping

· Heat oven to 375°F.

· Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add onion and bell pepper and cook until very soft, about 20 minutes.

· Add garlic and cook until tender (1-2 min.)

· Add cumin, paprika, and cayenne, and cook 1 minute.

· Add tomatoes and season with salt and pepper; simmer until tomatoes have thickened (10 min. or so)

· Stir in crumbled feta.

· Crack eggs into skillet over tomatoes, spacing around pan. Season with salt and pepper. Bake until eggs are just set (7-10 min.)

· Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with hot sauce and bread for dipping in the sauce.

Makes 4 – 6 servings