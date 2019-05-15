Don’t Get *Ticked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the cases of diseases acquired by ticks, mosquitos, and fleas have more than triple in the last 13 years. Here to tell us the best practices to avoid tick bites is local Medical Director at Patient First, Dr. Melissa Aquilo. Patient First Medical Centers are open 8am to 10pm every day of the year, including holidays. For more information www.patientfirst.com