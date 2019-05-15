Dominion Energy Riverrock & Lebanese Food Festival

Reflection of the Richmond,Virginia morning city skyline along the James River.

RICHMOND, Va.–

The Ultimate Festival Experience Dominion Energy Riverrock May  17-19,

From music to mud pits, bikes to beer, pups, and climbing to kayaks – it’s uniquely RVA. Rock the day and night away, watch professional athletes thrill the crowd, and maybe even get a little dirty yourself. Get more details at https://www.riverrockrva.com/experience/

 

35th Lebanese Food Festival May 17-19, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church,  10am-10pm Friday and Saturday and from 10am-8pm on Sunday.

Enjoy this free family friendly festival and try some authentic Lebanese cuisine. There will be live music and entertainment, admission and parking is free. Please leave your pets at home. Rain or shine, cash Only,  ATM Available, No Charge Cards. Get more details at http://www.lebanesefoodfestival.com/

 

