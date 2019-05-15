Chesterfield man charged in connection to stolen police vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection to stealing an unmarked Petersburg Police vehicle.

On May 12, an unmarked police vehicle was stolen from the 400 block of Grove Ave. Crime Insider sources say the unmarked Chrysler 300 was locked.

The next day, the unmarked Chrysler 300 was spotted by a Chesterfield Police officer, who didn't have to look hard for a reason to pull the car over.

Petersburg Police say the driver, Tylin Oden, 22 of Chesterfield, made a turn without using his turn signal.

The plates had been switched but the vehicle identification number came back to the detective’s car.

Crime Insider sources say the suspect was pulled over near the intersection of Third Ave and East River outside the Virginia State University campus.

Oden has been charged with Grand Larceny and Destruction of Property.

No firearms, badges or credentials were stolen during this incident, but CI sources confirm a taser was swiped and later found and two ballistic vests are still missing.

If you have any information concerning the incident, believe that you saw or heard anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.