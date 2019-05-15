Missing teen killed on Chesterfield train tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified the person hit and killed by a train near the 15900 block of Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield County.

"Aaron Groome, 16, of no permanent address, was walking south on the train tracks when he was fatally struck by a southbound train," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "Police continue to investigate this incident."

A 16-year-old with the same name was reported missing in Newport News, Virginia back in March.

That missing person's alert indicated the teen may be in need of medical attention.

The train death was initially reported Wednesday, May 8, at about 2:15 p.m.

Anyone with information about Groome's death was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.