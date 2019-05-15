A dessert for adult taste buds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Our great friend of the show, Shayne Rogers, has another "Shaynefully Delicious" creation made with pudding featuring Bailey's Irish Cream.

1 3.9 oz. pkg INSTANT pudding

2 c Baileys Irish Cream, cold

1 c heavy whipping cream

1 t vanilla

Chocolate wafer cookies

Strawberries to garnish, optional

In a large bowl, mix pudding and Bailey’s Irish Cream until thick. Whip heavy cream and vanilla until soft peaks form. Add the whipped cream to the chocolate mixture and fold together until you cannot see the streaks of whipped cream. Layer mixture with crumbled wafers into individual servings or a large trifle bowl. Chill. Serve topped with diced strawberries.