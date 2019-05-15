2 arrested after cocaine, guns seized in Petersburg drug raid

PETERSBURG, Va. – Two people were arrested Monday after cocaine, marijuana, and guns were seized during a raid in Petersburg.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police and the United States Marshal’s Service Task Force executed a narcotics-related search warrant Monday in the 1400 block of Baylors Lane.

At the time, law enforcement officers were looking for a wanted fugitive.

During the subsequent search, officers seized cocaine, marijuana, three guns, and ammunition.

Saint Wilkerson and Chasity Brown were arrested for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with a controlled substance.

Both Wilkerson and Brown are being held without bond.

