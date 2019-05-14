Virginia man confesses to killing teenager, women while traveling with carnival

Posted 11:14 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32PM, May 14, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia man has just confessed to killing two women and a teenage girl within a three-week period while he was traveling with a carnival.

23-year-old James Wright is from Medota, Virginia.

Police say over the course of 18 days, he lured women to his home there and shot them to death.

The women were between the ages of 17 and 25-years-old.

Investigators say two days after the last murder, Wright veered into traffic and hit a school bus head-on.

When officers searched his truck, they say they found one of the victim's cell phones.

It's believed he met all three women during his time traveling with a carnival up and down the East Coast.

