Investigators update search for missing teen Riley Crossman

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department provided an update into the search of missing West Virginia teen Riley Crossman.

“After hundreds of man hours and coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies we are still vigilant in our efforts to bring this missing person case to a conclusion, Riley has not yet been found after being reported missing nearly one week ago,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson posted Tuesday. “Tomorrow [May 15] we will begin a large coordinated effort to search and re-search areas.”

Crossman, 15, was last seen at her home May 8. She was wearing a black hoodie and black leggings. She may wear glasses and has a scar on the center of her forehead.

Her parents told Dateline NBC that they feared she’s been abducted.

“I got home from work around 10 p.m. Her door was shut, so by all accounts she was in her room, but I didn’t actually see her,” Riley’s mother Chantel told Dateline.

Friends said they texted with Riley that into the evening.

“She wouldn’t just run off. She has never hurt anyone in her life. She’s very gentle,” her father Lance told Dateline.