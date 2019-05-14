× Richmond Wildlife Center offering rare tours for community support

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Richmond Wildlife Center is offering a rare opportunity for animal lovers to tour their facility in exchange for community support.

Money raised from tickets, which are $50, will be used to help expand the wildlife hospital’s operations by expanding their facility and increasing their services.

“We are looking for philanthropic people at the forefront of change, who want to help solve problems, who value wildlife, and want to help mitigate the impact of human activity upon our wild neighbors,” said a Richmond Wildlife Center spokesperson. “Those who recognize that ‘Wild Lives Matter’ too.”

During the tour, visitors will walk through a typical patient admission and see firsthand how the hospital operates on a daily basis.

“Witness our capacity issues and constraints and the amazing things we are able to accomplish despite those constraints,” the spokesperson added.

Beginning Wednesday, May 15 through Tuesday, May 21, the wildlife hospital will offer tours every 45 minutes.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.