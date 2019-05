× One in custody following South Richmond robbery

RICHMOND, Va. — One man is in custody after a Commercial Robbery in South Richmond.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Richmond Police responded to the 6200 block of Hull Street for a Commercial Robbery.

Once on scene they located a man who was taken into custody.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.