Newly redeveloped apartments for homeless open in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — With a $19 million expansion and renovation now complete, a local nonprofit has nearly doubled the capacity of its apartment house for homeless people in the Carver neighborhood.

Virginia Supportive Housing, which offers housing and support services such as counseling and skills training, last week cut the ribbon on its New Clay House, an apartment building at 707 N. Harrison St., at its intersection with Clay Street.

The project expanded the number of apartment units at the property from 47 to 80. Half of the project involved a gutting and expansion of the 124-year-old building that VSH has used as apartments for nearly 30 years. The other half involved building from scratch on a neighboring parcel that the nonprofit bought in 2016.

The project expanded the size of the property’s studio apartments from 150 to 350 square feet, with each getting its own bathroom and kitchenette, which previously were shared.

