Toddler dies after sex assault in Richmond motel room

RICHMOND, Va. -- The mother of a Richmond toddler who died after a sexual assault spoke to CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett following her daughter's death.

Nariah Brown was 17 months old.

The toddler died Friday from injuries she suffered after a violent sexual assault at a South Richmond motel, police said. Her mom, Aija Brown, said she left her daughter in the room with a person she trusted.

Police confirmed a person of interest in the case was jailed. He was arrested by US Marshals on a probation violation, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

"I was gonna’ always do anything to protect her,” Brown said. “She never did anything to anybody. She wasn't a mean baby. She was loving. She would go up to strangers hug them and smile."

Nariah born prematurely, and for three months, fought to live.

Aija Brown said she never missed a day at the hospital, and pledged to her baby girl that she would never leave her side. A promise she said she kept until the very end.

"I was giving my baby CPR in the back seat,” Brown said. "Because I thought she wasn't breathing."

Nariah had a radiant personality. A little girl who loved Disney Jr.

"She loved puppy dog pals and loved dogs,” said Brown. “She'd say ‘woof-woof.’ She was just really learning to talk."

Nariah was Brown’s only child.

She said she was emotionally distraught and will lean on her family for support and love to help her carry on without her smiling and happy baby girl.

While no one has been charged yet in Nariah's death, Crime Insider sources told Burkett charges will soon be announced. The cause and manner of Nariah's death has not yet been released.

There will be a vigil for Nariah at Forest Hill Park Tuesday night

The family looking for financial help to pay for funeral services.

