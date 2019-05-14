It’s raining kittens at Richmond Animal League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - In anticipation of "kitten" season, Richmond Animal League is hosting a kitten foster workshop and a "Kitten Shower". Here to share more details is Kaicee Robertson and Ciera Jenkins from RAL. The "Kitten Shower" takes place on Sunday, May 19th from 4-6pm at their North Chesterfield location. The event is free and open to the public and purr-fect for the whole family. For more information, visit www.ral.org