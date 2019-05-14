RICHMOND, Va. - In anticipation of "kitten" season, Richmond Animal League is hosting a kitten foster workshop and a "Kitten Shower". Here to share more details is Kaicee Robertson and Ciera Jenkins from RAL. The "Kitten Shower" takes place on Sunday, May 19th from 4-6pm at their North Chesterfield location. The event is free and open to the public and purr-fect for the whole family. For more information, visit www.ral.org
It’s raining kittens at Richmond Animal League
-
Zach Daniel and Walter the Weather Dog appear at Woofstock
-
Richmond SPCA to receive colony of kittens from San Juan, Puerto Rico
-
Woman rescues newborn kitten after teens allegedly threw it in trash can
-
Missouri man allegedly purchased cats on Craigslist, then strangled them
-
Bow Wow Wow
-
-
“Sugar & Spice” with everything nice
-
Missouri man accused of mutilating Craigslist cats placed on house arrest; neighbors are concerned
-
Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 10th Season
-
Watch Countdown to Opening Day: A Flying Squirrels Special
-
“Anything Goes”
-
-
When we could see widely scattered showers on Easter
-
Spring warmth to bring thunderstorms
-
The League of Wives