How you can help the Ronald McDonald House get a new van to aid families

RICHMOND, Va. -- Organizers at Ronald McDonald House Charities know how critical their van transportation program is for families in need.

Last year, they made 655 trips carrying families back and forth to area hospitals to be with loved ones.

Now, they are counting on the generosity of the Richmond community to help them purchase a new van so they can continue assisting families.

This Ronald McDonald house has been Tracey Gross’ home away from home, a safe haven for the Delaware mom since she showed up to Richmond more than a week ago.

While Tracey’s child receives medical treatment at a local facility, the mom says this place has lightened the load for her and other parents.

Tracey says she has been blown away by the generosity shown and the resources available. She has seen how the Ronald McDonald House Charities transportation program has been a critical resource for parents.

“When you are in a new city and don’t have a good sense of direction like me—and having no parking and no directions to worry about, with transportation to and from the hospital, it takes a lot of stress off of your shoulders,” Gross said.

Executive Director Kerry Blumberg says these days, the only van the organization has is in bad shape and must be replaced. A new vehicle is urgently needed.

A local company stepped up with a donation and a challenge to Virginians to help make a difference for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Blumberg said Queen of Virginia Skill and Entertainment, LLC challenged RMHC by pledging to match every dollar raised with a dollar until the organization reaches its goal of fifty thousand dollars.

Those funds will help with the purchase, insurance, care and branding of a 7 passenger van to transport families to their children besides.

That’s something the organization did last year as they served families from 72 Virginia counties, 25 states, and 8 countries and territories.

“It means the world to people when they need it most” Tracey added.

For every dollar that is contributed to the Ronald McDonald House Charities van campaign, there will be matching funds donated to the cause.

Donors who contribute $1000 or more will be thanked by having their logos displayed on the van wrap.

If you want to help, there are several ways to give. You can give online and by mailing a check to Richmond’s Ronald McDonald House at 2330 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220. You can also call 804-355-6517.

