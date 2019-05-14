Eggs rolls with a Southwest twist

RICHMOND, Va. - Our great friend of the show, Chef Ausar AriAnkh is back whipping up second breakfast with his take on Southwest Egg Rolls paired with a smooth and creamy avocado cream. Enjoy Chef Ausar's kitchen magic this Saturday, May 18th from 5-8pm and on Sunday, May 19th for brunch from noon to 3pm at Firehouse 15 on Meadowbridge Rd.
Southwest Eggrolls with Avocado Cream Sauce
Makes 5 egg rolls
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons sliced green onion
- 1/4 cup small diced red bell pepper
- ¼ cup of small diced red onion
- 1/2 cup fresh corn kernels
- 1/2 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 tablespoons diced jalapeno peppers
- 1/2 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon of chopped cilantro
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/3 teaspoon salt
- 1 pinch ground cayenne pepper
- 3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 5 Eggroll wrappers
Instructions
- Heat vegetable oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add corn, onions, green onion and red pepper. Sauté on high heat for 2-3 minutes, until caramelized.
- Remove from the heat and pour in bowl. Add black beans, jalapeno peppers, parsley, Cilantro, cumin, chili powder, salt and cayenne pepper. Mix well until well blended. Add Monterey Jack cheese so that it melts.
- Arrange egg roll wrappers in the shape of a diamond.
- Spoon even amounts of the mixture into each egg roll. Fold upwards and then fold in the ends of the eggroll, roll tightly around mixture. Once you are almost finished rolling the wrap, wet the last 1 inch of the egg roll to seal.
- In a large, deep skillet, heat oil for deep frying to 350 degrees F (190 degrees C). Deep fry for about 4 minutes or until dark golden brown. Drain on paper towels before serving. Enjoy
Avocado Cream Sauce
- 1 large avocado flesh
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup cilantro, fresh chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 lime, juice
Instructions
- Add Avocado, lime juice, salt, and cilantro to a bowl and mash thoroughly. Add sour cream and fold together until well combined. Enjoy!