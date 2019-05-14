Eggs rolls with a Southwest twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Our great friend of the show, Chef Ausar AriAnkh is back whipping up second breakfast with his take on Southwest Egg Rolls paired with a smooth and creamy avocado cream. Enjoy Chef Ausar's kitchen magic this Saturday, May 18th from 5-8pm and on Sunday, May 19th for brunch from noon to 3pm at Firehouse 15 on Meadowbridge Rd.

Southwest Eggrolls with Avocado Cream Sauce

Makes 5 egg rolls

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

1/4 cup small diced red bell pepper

¼ cup of small diced red onion

1/2 cup fresh corn kernels

1/2 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons diced jalapeno peppers

1/2 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon of chopped cilantro

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/3 teaspoon salt

1 pinch ground cayenne pepper

3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

5 Eggroll wrappers

Instructions

Heat vegetable oil in a medium sau cepan over medium heat. Add corn, onions, green onion and red pepper. Sauté on high heat for 2-3 minutes, until caramelized .

Remove from the heat and pour in bowl. Add black b eans , jalapeno peppers, parsley, Cilantro, cumin, chili powder, salt and cayenne p epper. Mix well until well blended. Add Monterey Jack cheese so that it melts.

Arrange egg roll wrappers in the shape of a diamond.

Spoon even amounts o f the mixture into each egg roll . Fold upwards and then fold in the ends of the eggroll, roll tightly around m ixture. Once you are almost finished rolling the wrap, wet the last 1 inch of the egg roll to seal.

In a large, deep skillet, heat oil for deep frying to 350 degrees F (190 degrees C). Deep fry for about 4 minutes or until dark golden brown. Drain on paper towels before serving. Enjoy

Avocado Cream Sauce

1 large avocado flesh

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup cilantro, fresh chopped

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 lime, juice

Instructions