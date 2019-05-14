Chesterfield man charged with sex crimes against 12-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va -- A 39-year old man is facing three felony charges for what police described in charging documents as a forced sexual encounter with a 12-year old girl.

Jeffrey S. Arthur is charged with aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy of a victim under the age of 13, and taking indecent liberties with a child. The felonies stem from an incident on May 1, 2019, in the Ashbrook community near Winterpock, according to court documents.

The victim told police she was playing with friends near a lake in the neighborhood when she fell into the water. The documents said Arthur was washing his truck in the driveway of his home on Inlet Court and offered to dry her clothes for her.

The 12-year old victim entered Arthur's home, and while her clothes were in the dryer, Arthur asked her to come upstairs to his second-floor bedroom and perform oral sex on him, which she did, according to court documents. The victim told police Arthur told her he had done similar things with other underage girls, documents said.

During an interview with police, Arthur said he did offer to dry the victim's clothes, but he denied any sexual encounter with the 12-year old, according to court papers.

Monday, Arthur was held without bond following a hearing in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. A message left with his attorney requesting comment for this story was not returned Tuesday.

According to a search warrant, a friend of the victim said she saw Arthur and the girl enter the home together. Court papers reveal police recovered a surveillance system, laptops, tablets, and other items from the Inlet Court home as part of their investigation.

The victim knows Arthur's daughter, court papers said.

More than a decade ago, Arthur had multiple run-ins with police that resulted in guilty pleas to charges such as possession of cocaine, eluding police, and DUI, online records show.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for July 9 at 9 a.m.