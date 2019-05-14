‘Arthur’ character comes out as gay and gets married in season 22 premiere

The “Arthur” premiere gave us all the feelings — not just because the PBS animated series is back for its 22nd season, but because Mr. Ratburn finally got the happy ending he deserves.

In the episode “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” the title character’s third grade teacher marries another male character — leaving us all in happy tears.

“It’s a brand new world!” one of the students says during the wedding.

Truly.

Fans of the show on Twitter were quick to express their surprise…

Mr. Ratburn being gay is *my* Game of Thrones finale — 𝚂𝚊𝚕 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚘𝚜’ 𝚃𝚎𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚍 (@salmattos) May 13, 2019

.. both that the teacher is gay and that the show — a cultural touchstone for many millennials — is still running.

I think the biggest surprise about Mr. Ratburn from Arthur being gay is that I'm just now finding out that Arthur is still coming out with new episodes. — Erica Mendez (@tsunderica) May 14, 2019

GLAAD even congratulated the teacher.