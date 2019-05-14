Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - "Anything Goes" premiered in 1934 and has enjoyed three major New York revivals. It's the latest offering from the Theater Company at Fort Lee as they wrap up their platinum season. Frank Foster, the Director, along with keyboardist, Alyssa Darwin and vocalist, Taylor Baltimore are here to share more details about the play and to perform a sneak peek. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, May 17th and 18th, May 24th and 25th, and May 31st and June 1st at 8pm, Sundays May 19th, 26th and June 2nd at 3pm. For tickets and more information, please call the box office at 804-734-6629.