RICHMOND, Va. - "Anything Goes" premiered in 1934 and has enjoyed three major New York revivals. It's the latest offering from the Theater Company at Fort Lee as they wrap up their platinum season. Frank Foster, the Director, along with keyboardist, Alyssa Darwin and vocalist, Taylor Baltimore are here to share more details about the play and to perform a sneak peek. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, May 17th and 18th, May 24th and 25th, and May 31st and June 1st at 8pm, Sundays May 19th, 26th and June 2nd at 3pm. For tickets and more information, please call the box office at 804-734-6629.
“Anything Goes”
-
‘Reality TV star ‘Mama June’ arrested at Alabama gas station
-
Broadway In Richmond 2019 – 2020 Season
-
Kids can get a movie ticket, drink and popcorn all for $4 this summer at AMC Theatres
-
Where kids can get a movie ticket, drink and popcorn all for $4 this summer
-
Dunkin’ bet on better breakfast. It’s paying off
-
-
Lyft’s latest driver perks: bank accounts and car repairs
-
Video games are now a legitimate high school sport
-
Here’s everything coming and going on Netflix in May
-
Starbucks is opening its fifth ultra-fancy, lavish coffee shop
-
Disney announces dates for three new ‘Star Wars’ films and four ‘Avatar’ sequels
-
-
Soldier accused of taking stolen military vehicle on joyride plans to plead insanity
-
HAMILTON coming to Richmond in November with 24 shows
-
Army hero killed helping stranded Virginia driver change flat tire