9-year-old may face charges after assaulting staffers at Chesterfield school

Posted 4:53 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:30PM, May 14, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 9-year-old boy may face charges after assaulting three staff members at C.C. Wells Elementary School in Chesterfield County.

The child threw a book bag at one staff member and assaulted two others on Monday, according to police.

Police completed a juvenile criminal complaint about the student for assault and battery against a school official and requested a juvenile petition.

CBS 6 reached out to Chesterfield County Schools spokesperson Shawn Smith for comment. He provided CBS 6 with the following statement:

“The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority. We would respectfully refer questions to Chesterfield Police regarding their investigation.”

This is a developing story. 

 

 

