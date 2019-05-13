RVA production company pulls off touhcing Mother’s Day surprise

Suspect sought, victim ID’d in Chesterfield homicide
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Central Virginia video production company teamed up with families for a touching surprise to surprise some very deserving moms for Mother’s Day.

White Tree Wedding Productions, which is located in Chesterfield County, created a video that let children sing the praises of their moms.

The mothers, who had been asked to come to the studio, had no idea that they would overhear their children talking about how much their moms meant to them.

"A week ago I was told to meet my daughter at a location to scout a location for a commercial shoot for her business," Cindy Perry told WTVR CBS 6. "What really happened is unbelievable for me and many other richmond area moms and sons. Warning: grab your tissues before you watch."

The video, which was commissioned by Latched Mama, had more than 66,000 views as of Sunday night.

"I cried during all the comments made by each son who apparently had such loving feelings for their moms! Ladies, you are so fortunate to hear their words of appreciation!😢" Linda Perlmutter Bolin wrote.

