× From war-torn Afghanistan to Carytown: Hamid Noori brings The Mantu to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s all come full circle for Hamid Noori.

Long a dream since he was a child in Afghanistan, Noori is opening his first restaurant — The Mantu — in the former Burger Bach space at 10 S. Thompson St. in Carytown.

Burger Bach vacated the space about a year ago to move into larger digs down the street at 3426 W. Cary Street.

The 1,700-square-foot space, which anchors a nearly 6,000-square-foot retail center, had been under lease since last August with Ellwood Thompson’s, whose grocery store is across the parking lot.

Continue reading Noori’s story on Richmond BizSense.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

