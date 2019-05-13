RICHMOND, Va. - Each season brings new fashions. With summer next month, there are some must-haves that you will want in your wardrobe so you can mix and match. Shanna Battle, Local Blogger and Content Creator, brought along some models to show of this season's newest looks. Follow Shanna on Instagram at @meeandminnie or visit her website at www.meandminnie.com
Summer must-haves for your wardrobe
