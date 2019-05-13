Suspect sought, victim ID’d in Chesterfield homicide
Man arrested in deadly Appalachian Trail attack
Son of woman found dead: ‘Information is vital’
Track rain in Richmond

Richmond Mother’s Day House and Garden Tour is ‘full of surprises’

Posted 1:34 am, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:35AM, May 13, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Mother’s Day tradition in Richmond reached an impressive milestone in an event that brings hundreds to the city's Museum District.

The Museum District Mother's Day House and Garden Tour celebrated 25 years this Sunday.

And despite some rounds of rain, homeowners around the Museum District opened their doors to hundreds of visitors.

Watch Cameron Thompson's full report in the video player above to see what veteran and first-timer tour-goers thought of the experience as well as some special Mother's Day moments from attendees.

Museum District Mother's Day House and Garden Tour

Museum District Mother's Day House and Garden Tour

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.