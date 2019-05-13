Richmond Mother’s Day House and Garden Tour is ‘full of surprises’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Mother’s Day tradition in Richmond reached an impressive milestone in an event that brings hundreds to the city's Museum District.

The Museum District Mother's Day House and Garden Tour celebrated 25 years this Sunday.

And despite some rounds of rain, homeowners around the Museum District opened their doors to hundreds of visitors.

Watch Cameron Thompson's full report in the video player above to see what veteran and first-timer tour-goers thought of the experience as well as some special Mother's Day moments from attendees.