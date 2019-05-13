Petersburg Police officer transported to hospital after crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The impact of a crash involving a Petersburg Police officer and another vehicle Monday morning was so loud that It brought people out of their homes and nearby hotels to see what happened.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at Carter Road and Wythe Street in Petersburg.

The officer was headed south on Crater Road and the car was headed east on Wythe Street when they collided.

Darryl Badley, who lives nearby, heard the loud crash and ran over to help.

"I knew what it was… I jumped up and ran to the accident," he said.

Badley was the first person on the scene to check on the officer inside the Police SUV.

"I opened the door, got in through the air bags to make sure she was ok," he recalled. "She was conscious, and she was coherent, she could understand me."

Badley then went to check on the other vehicle. He says the driver was shaken up at best, but the passenger had a head injury.

Petersburg Police say the officer in the crash was transported to an area hospital and was expected to be released. There is no word on the condition of the other two victims and if any charges are expected.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.