Petal expands into Virginia, plans to create 80 Chesterfield jobs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Credit card company Petal announced it would expand to the Richmond area, creating 80 jobs in a Chesterfield County call center. The jobs will be phased in over three years at a new service and operations center, according to Governor Ralph Northam’s office.

“Petal is an innovative startup with a truly unique business model, and we are delighted that this growing company has chosen Chesterfield County as the site of its new state-of-the-art operations center,” Governor Northam said.

Chesterfield competed with Austin, Salt Lake City, and New York City, for the center.

“Major business services companies from around the world continue to choose Virginia for its low operating costs and skilled workforce, and we are thrilled to welcome Petal to the Greater Richmond Region’s corporate roster,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said. “The new operations center in Chesterfield County will serve as the voice of the company’s new and nontraditional financial product, which aims to make credit safer and more accessible.”

“People don’t normally associate credit cards with a high-quality customer experience, and that’s one more way we plan to reinvent credit,” Jason Gross, Petal’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, said. “We look forward to having smart, ambitious people in the Richmond area join our team to make our mission of honest, simple and accessible credit a reality.”

Petal will receive help, like consultative services and funding, from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP).