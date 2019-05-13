MISSION BBQ offering free sandwiches to active duty military, veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In celebration of Armed Forces week, MISSION BBQ is offering all active duty military and veterans a free sandwich as a thank you for their service.

Beginning Monday, May 13 thru Saturday, May 18, MISSION BBQ will commemorate a different branch of the military by offering a free sandwich.

Army: Monday, May 13

Marine Corps: Tuesday, May 14

Navy: Wednesday, May 15

Air Force: Thursday, May 16

Coast Guard, Friday, May 17

On Saturday, the restaurant will host “Lunch with the Heroes” for all active duty and veterans from 11 am to 2 p.m. During the event, all military members can enjoy a Free Sandwich and a live singing of the National Anthem.

“We are truly indebted to the service and sacrifice all our service members have made to Our County and wish to pay tribute to each branch of the Military throughout this momentous week,” said a spokesperson.

MISSION BBQ has a location in Henrico at 5440 Glenside Drive and Midlothian at 12630 Stone Village Way in the Stonehenge Village Shopping Center.