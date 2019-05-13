Julie Bragg surprises a mom about to adopt for her first Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For this week's episode of CBS 6 Gives, anchor Julie Bragg helped a new mom celebrate an extra special Mother's Day.

Julie went to Heartland Hospice Services to surprise volunteer coordinator Erin who is fostering to adopt for her first mother's day.

Erin has been fostering a 2-year-old and a 10-year-old since August, and is now preparing to adopt the pair.

"It's exciting and overwhelming and amazing," Erin said.

If you're thinking about fostering but are scared or overwhelmed, Erin says just "do it.

"There's nothing scary about giving your love to a child. It's very needed and if you have the heart for it you should do it."