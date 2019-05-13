Former Richmond coach John Beilein leaves Michigan for Cleveland Cavaliers

Posted 12:02 pm, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09PM, May 13, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 02: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Villanova Wildcats in the first half during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at the Alamodome on April 2, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — John Beilein will be the new coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Fox 8 and ESPN reported. The NBA team has not yet made an official announcement about the hire. Beilein, 66, had been the head basketball coach at the University of Michigan for the last 12 seasons. He led the Wolverines to two Final Four appearances.

Prior to coaching at Michigan, Beilein was the head basketball coach at West Virginia University (2002–2007) and the University of Richmond (1997–2002).

“Thanks to everyone at the Univ of Michigan for their incredible support these last 12 years,” Beilein tweeted Monday morning. “Our fans, alums, leaders, players, and students are AMAZING. It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did ! Go Blue Forever!”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.