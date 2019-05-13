× Former Richmond coach John Beilein leaves Michigan for Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — John Beilein will be the new coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Fox 8 and ESPN reported. The NBA team has not yet made an official announcement about the hire. Beilein, 66, had been the head basketball coach at the University of Michigan for the last 12 seasons. He led the Wolverines to two Final Four appearances.

Prior to coaching at Michigan, Beilein was the head basketball coach at West Virginia University (2002–2007) and the University of Richmond (1997–2002).

Thanks to everyone at the Univ of Michigan for their incredible support these last 12 years. Our fans , alums , leaders, players and students are AMAZING It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did !Go Blue Forever ! #GoBlue — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) May 13, 2019

“Thanks to everyone at the Univ of Michigan for their incredible support these last 12 years,” Beilein tweeted Monday morning. “Our fans, alums, leaders, players, and students are AMAZING. It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did ! Go Blue Forever!”