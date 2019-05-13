× I-64 lane closures could delay Henrico drivers tonight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Find another route to avoid delays. That’s the message from the Virginia Department of Transportation ahead of Monday night’s lane closures next on Interstate 64. Lanes will be closed as part of VDOT’s ongoing lane widening project between I-295 (mile marker 200 in Henrico) and Bottoms Bridge (mile marker 205 in New Kent).

“Crews will close lanes on I-64 east/west between mile markers 201-203 in Henrico and New Kent counties for concrete work,” a VDOT spokesperson advised.

Weather permitting, drivers can expect the following closures:

7 p.m. Monday, May 13 until 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 14: I-64 eastbound right lane closed between mile markers 201-203. Left lane open.

3 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 until 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 15: I-64 westbound right lane closed between mile markers 201-203. Left lane open. Ramps from New Kent Highway (Route 249) north and south to I-64 west closed.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).