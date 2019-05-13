Funk-Fushion sound by Audacity Brass Band

RICHMOND, Va. - Known for their "funk-fusion" tunes, Audacity Brass Band is an award-winning band that you can catch LIVE next Friday, May 24th at 9pm at the Broadberry located on W. Broad St. Here is a performance of their song "The Venetian".  To learn more about the band visit https://audacitybrassband.com/

