Care Advantage excited about expansion

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond-based Care Advantage acquired Capital City Nurses and Coastal Home Care expanding the company’s presence into Washington DC, Maryland, and Delaware.

“This is an exciting acquisition for Care Advantage, and I am thrilled to welcome the Capital City Nurses team to our home care family,” CEO Care Advantage CEO Tim Hanold said. “We believe this acquisition positions Care Advantage well for continued growth not only in our stronghold of Virginia but across our Mid-Atlantic footprint. I couldn’t be more excited about the future.”

Care Advantage provides at-home healthcare and other services for patients after they are released from the hospital.

“The Capital City Nurses and Coastal Teams are thrilled to be joining the Care Advantage Family,” Brian Rodgers, COO of Capital City Nurses, said. “While, this merger marks a momentous moment in our company’s history. It is important to emphasize that Capital City Nurses and Coastal Home Care remain committed and focused on our clients and referral partners.”

There are 24 Care Advantage branches throughout Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington D.C.