Canadian man tears down, burns neighbor’s Nazi flag

KELLIHER, Saskatchewan — A Canadian man decided to take matters into his own hands after he said authorities were not doing enough to rid his community of a hateful message, according to CTV Regina.

Caleb Pelletier reportedly tore down and burned a Nazi flag that had been flying over a house in Kelliher after multiple people lodged complaints about it. He shared a video of the act on Facebook.

Kelliher Mayor Darcy King reportedly spoke to the 34-year-old man who was flying the flag and said the man agreed to take it down, but nothing happened, CTV reported.

Police said flying the flag was not illegal.