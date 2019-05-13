Photographer finds beauty in Abandoned Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- John Plashal finds beauty in empty homes, hospitals, and restaurants. Structures that have been abandoned for decades. He has visited more than 10,000 places across Virginia.

The more decayed they are - the better, John said.

The decrepit buildings have a soul, he added. He's made it his mission to capture each one before it's too late.

"It's not uncommon for me to photograph one building one month and go back three months later and the building is collapsed or demolished and that is so painful for a guy like me," John said.